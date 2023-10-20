Vibrant Verve: An exhibition for women entrepreneurs to showcase their brands

Jammu: Women entrepreneurs and startups from across India showcased their handloom and handicraft brands at an exhibition here.

The two-day event 'Vibrant Verve', which concluded on Thursday, was organized by FICCI FLO Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh chapter in partnership with Luxuries of Kashmir.

"It promises to be an exquisite showcase of brands created and crafted by women entrepreneurs and startups not only from the Union Territory but also from across India," Chairperson FICCI FLO, JKL, Varuna Anand told PTI.

The exhibition also saw participation from self-help group ladies of the Jammu Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission.

Rimjhim, an entrepreneur from Delhi, who specialised in resin items, said resin items were in vogue and made an excellent option for gifting.

The event provided a platform for 30 women entrepreneurs from different states to showcase, promote, and sell their products.

Under the Jammu Kashmir Livelihood Mission, over 9,000 women's self-help groups are engaged in crafting traditional art and craft items in Jammu, Block Programme Officer J&K Livelihood Mission Reena Sharma said.

Some of the women entrepreneurs utilized their earnings to assist cancer patients. One such example was Murari Arts, which presented distinctive jewellery from Afghanistan and unique clothing at the exhibition.

Seema Bawa, the owner of Murari Arts, stated that this startup served not only to pursue her passion but also to utilize the earnings for a significant cause - aiding cancer patients.