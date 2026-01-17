Vice President Radhakrishnan inaugurates nine-day Ramkatha at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan inaugurated a nine-day 'Ramkatha' on Saturday along with former president Ram Nath Kovind, Jain spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh and Ramkatha kathavachak Morari Bapu at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Speaking at the event the Vice President said a Ramkatha organised by a Jain saint was a historic initiative and appreciated the efforts of Acharya Lokesh.

He also paid respects to Morari Bapu, the statement added.

Former president Kovind noted that the 'Sanatan Mahakumbh' organised by Acharya Lokesh was aimed at strengthening India's spiritual foundation.

He added that Morari Bapu's 971st Ramkatha, being held in Delhi, would carry the message of world peace and harmony to a wider audience.

Acharya Lokesh said Morari Bapu had initiated the tradition of taking Ramkatha to marginalised sections of society.

According to the statement, the Ramkatha will be held from January 17 to 25 and aims to promote peace, harmony, nonviolence and compassion.