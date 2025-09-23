Vidal Health and Serum Institute collaborate on HPV vaccine access

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) TPA service provider Vidal Health, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Health, and world's largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration to support national efforts in cervical cancer prevention and awareness.

Starting October 1, 2025, Vidal Health's platform will offer an end-to-end, convenient and cashless experience for human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine – from digitally booking a doctor's appointment at a preferred location, to providing consent and receiving certification - all with zero paperwork, a joint statement said.

The fully managed health programme will provide complete support with timely dosage reminders, adherence monitoring, and efficient network management to ensure continuity of care, it said.

"At Bajaj Finserv Health, we are shaping this change by building a digital platform that empowers people to stay healthy, with preventive healthcare at its core. Our collaboration with Serum Institute marks a strong start to our vaccination programme," Bajaj Finserv Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Bajaj said.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said, "The HPV vaccine is an important step in preventing cervical cancer, but wider access and awareness are key to its impact. Our collaboration with Vidal Health helps bridge that gap by using technology to deliver the vaccine more efficiently and at scale." The HPV vaccine will be directly available on Vidal Health's digital platform, ensuring high quality HPV vaccines with no intermediaries or delays. The platform will enable digital registration, cashless payment and automated tracking of the multi-dose vaccination schedule, it said.