Vidarbha set to become new hub of development: Jeet Adani

Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) Jeet Adani, Director, Airports, Adani Group, on Friday said that Maharashtra's Vidarbha region is set to emerge as a new capital of energy, industry, and employment.

He was speaking at `Advantage Vidarbha 2026 (Business Conclave and Investment Summit)' in Nagpur.

The eastern Maharashtra region was no longer just a land of possibilities but it was fully prepared to become a new development hub, he said.

"Strong leadership, modern infrastructure, and close collaboration between industry and government are enabling Vidarbha to transform its rich historical legacy into economic and industrial strength," Adani said.

The region has been a center of "knowledge, culture, and courage" since ancient times, and Nagpur is emerging as a major hub for logistics, energy, aviation, and technology, he said.

He praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating that their focus on infrastructure, connectivity, and balanced regional development has made Vidarbha an attractive destination for investment.

The Adani group's 3,300 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Tiroda and the revival of the 600 MW project at Butibori have significantly strengthened Maharashtra's energy security. With a 25-year power purchase agreement, a reliable supply of 6,600 MW of electricity through a combination of solar and thermal energy is being ensured, Jeet Adani said.

The proposed Rs 70,000 crore integrated coal gasification and downstream derivatives complex at Linga in Kalmeshwar will generate 30,000 direct jobs and place Nagpur on the global map for clean energy and advanced chemical industries, he said.

He also mentioned the Adani group's Gondkhairi underground mining project as an example of responsible and environmentally sustainable mining, where minimal land use, zero displacement, and water conservation are prioritized.