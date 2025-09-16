Videotex partners Samsung to manufacture Smart TV based on Tizen OS

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Videotex International Pvt, a home-grown ODM television maker, has partnered with South-Korean consumer electronic giant Samsung to locally manufacture its Smart TV powered by Samsung Tizen operating system.

By integrating Samsung’s Tizen OS, Videotex’s expects to deliver smarter, more intuitive viewing experiences to its Indian consumers while reinforcing the 'Make in India' ecosystem, said a joint statement.

As a largest ODM for webOS (a Linux-based smart operating system) Hub operated TVs in India, this addition complements its existing capabilities, enabling Videotex to offer a comprehensive range of smart TV technologies to the Indian market.

Commenting on the development, Arjun Bajaj, Director, Videotex said: “This synergy will deliver next-level solutions to the Indian market, offering consumers a premium, intuitive, and immersive entertainment experience.” Videotex currently manufactures televisions for brands like Havells Group (Lloyd), Reliance Group (BPL and Reconnect), Vijay Sales (Vise), Daiwa, and over 25 other Brands. PTI KRH MR