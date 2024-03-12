Vietnam Airlines to deploy wide-body Airbus on Delhi-Vietnam route from May

Mumbai: Vietnam Airlines on Tuesday said it would deploy wide-body Airbus for its flight services on the New Delhi-Vietnam route, starting May this year.

Advertisment

Currently, Vietnam Airlines operates 14 flights weekly from Delhi and Mumbai to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

In addition to this, the carrier provides flights to China, Japan, Korea, Australia, and ASEAN countries from India, Vietnam Airlines said in a statement.

The airline said it is strategically bolstering its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing international markets.

Advertisment

"We have always been invested in India and when looking for further expansion, New Delhi seemed to be a natural fit (for launching A350 flight)," Vietnam Airlines Country Manager India Nguyen Trung Hieu said.

Introducing the A350 aircraft in India is another step to enhance travel experience and providing superior hospitality, he added.

The A350 aircraft will have a two-class cabin configuration with 276 seats in economy seats and 29 full-flat bed business class seats with amenities, the airline said.