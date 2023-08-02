Vietnam business delegates keen to invest in Greater Noida's logistics hub

Noida, Aug 2 (PTI) A delegation of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association, currently on a four-day visit to India, has expressed interest in investing in the logistics hub of IITGNL at Greater Noida in western Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The visiting delegation showed keen interest in the Multi Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) and Multi Modal Transport Hub (MMTH), the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said.

The Integrated Industrial Township Project has a development area of 747.5 acres that has been envisaged to be sustainable, smart and safe. Encompassing a flagship project of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), the township has been designed with world-class standards and envisioned as a sustainable and smart community. The Integrated Industrial Township Project Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL) is the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the project.

"A delegation of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association arrived in Greater Noida on Wednesday. GNIDA's Additional CEO Medha Rupam and Additional CEO Amandeep Dulli informed the delegation about IITGNL's Integrated Industrial Township, Multi Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) and Multi Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) through a presentation," the GNIDA said.

Advertisment

"The delegation was told that the Integrated Industrial Township is one of the smartest townships in the country. It is installed on plug and play system. Plots are allotted within a very short time to the investors willing to set up the industry. All necessary facilities have been developed for setting up industry. Entrepreneurs can set up industries as soon as the plots are allotted," it said in a statement.

The Vietnamese visitors were also apprised that apart from being close to the Indian national capital, this township is much better than other cities in terms of road, rail and air connectivity, the local authority said.

Additional CEO Amandeep Duli informed the visitors that efforts are being made to bring MMLH and MMTH projects swiftly and tenders for the MMLH will be issued in the next two to three months.

"IITGNL's Company Secretary Patanjali Dixit informed them about the facilities like plug-and-play system, automated waste processing plant, electrical substation etc.

Appreciating the infrastructure of the township, the delegation expressed willingness to invest in MMLH," the GNIDA added. PTI KIS HVA