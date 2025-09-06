Vietnam's Vingroup looking to enter various biz segments in India: VinFast Asia CEO

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Vietnam's Vingroup JSC is looking to get into various sectors, including hospitality and green energy in India, besides consolidating presence in the automotive segment in the country, a top company executive said on Saturday.

The company is also looking to set up smart cities in India.

Vingroup, through its subsidiary VinFast, on Saturday forayed into the passenger vehicle sector with the introduction of two electric models.

"Our chairman wants to bring the whole ecosystem of Vingroup into India," VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau told reporters here.

He noted that investing capital is not an issue with the group as it is the largest conglomerate in Vietnam like "Tata, Reliance and Infosys" combined.

Chau said the company is looking to build smart cities with land parcel of over 2,000 acres and also get into green energy in the country.

The group operates around 47 luxury resorts and now wants to get into the segment in the country as well, he noted.

In the automotive segment, the company is working on e-buses and electric two-wheelers as well, Chau said.

"We are working on e-buses, two-wheelers... we are working with different states to get the orders and we are in the process of converting them from left hand drive to right hand drive... every six months we will have a new model," he added.

The teams are working on the products with launches expected over the next six months, he added.

"We are also looking to expand the production capacity of Tamil Nadu to 1.5 lakh units in the second phase," Chau said, adding that environmental clearance for the expansion is taking time.

The company has production capacity of 50,000 units at its Thoothukudi plant in Tamil Nadu.

VinFast is also looking to expand its dealer network to 35 outlets this year, Chau said.

The company also plans to build 15,000 charging stations along partners, he added.

The company on Saturday introduced electric vehicle models VF 6 and VF 7 priced at 16.49 lakh and Rs 20.89 lakh, respectively.

Both prices are introductory ex-showroom.

VF 6 trims come with an ARAI certified driving range of 468 kms and 463 kms.

VF 7 trims feature a drive range of 438, 510 and 532 kms, the company added. PTI MSS TRB