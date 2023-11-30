ViewSonic looking at edtech, corporates for business growth in 2024

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) California-based display and consumer electronics company ViewSonic is betting big on education technology and corporates for business growth next year, a senior executive said.

ViewSonic India Vice President for Sales and Marketing Muneer Ahmad told PTI: "The company is registering good growth in interactive flat panels, and education is a big pocket here (in India) as the government is also spending a lot on digitizing for smart classrooms, limited space spending and revenue.

"Then corporate is also growing a lot in terms of meetings, we are introducing some corporate products also in 2024. So we will be seeing our focus also on them." Ahmad said the company grabbed the first position in the market for three years from 2020 with around 40 per cent market share.

The company also expanded its intellectual property (IP) to software apart from hardware for classrooms, he added.

Even as the company’s interactive flat panels see better response offline in terms of sales, Ahmad said the LCD-like monitors, including projectors, have shown a tremendous growth in online sales.

"Although the projector industry market is coming down, the online sale has grown up in the home theatre segment, small laser projectors as well as portable projectors through Flipkart or Amazon," he noted.