Vijya Fintech’s flagship platform MidasX raises Rs 12 cr

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Vijya Fintech on Thursday said its flagship platform MidasX has raised Rs 12 crore to boost its open-architecture B2B2C multi-asset marketplace.

With the latest round, the company's total fundraising has reached Rs 27 crore, according to a company statement.

According to the statement, Vijya Fintech, the parent company of flagship platform MidasX, has announced the successful closure of its Rs 12 crore seed round, marking a major milestone in its mission to build India’s first open architecture, AI-driven B2B2C multi-asset marketplace.

Aakash Bansal, co-founder and CEO of MIDASX, said, "With this funding, we plan to enhance our tech stack, boost our team, scale operations across India and accelerate rollout of marketplace, bringing together stock baskets, research calls, corporate FDs, LAMF and LAS, MF model portfolios, bonds, MLDs, and unlisted equities under one intelligent ecosystem".

In the next phase, the platform will expand into insurance, PMS, AIF, international equities, estate & tax planning, and commodities, enabling distributors and advisors to deliver a truly holistic wealth experience.

"We have also acquired a cutting-edge AI startup to enhance the technology stack to embed advanced AI tools, including portfolio health scoring, predictive analytics, simulation engines, and walk-forward analysis, Bansal added.

Anil Gupta, its co-founder and Chief Investment Strategist (AI Lead), said, "MidasX is poised to set a new benchmark in intelligent, inclusive, and scalable wealth management".

Founded by Rajesh Soni, Aakash Bansal, and Paresh Paladiya, Vijya Fintech has grown rapidly to onboard over 1,500 distributors and serve more than 5 lakh investors across India, emerging as one of the country's leading B2B2C fintech powerhouses. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL