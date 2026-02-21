Vikas Coal and Minerals wins bid to operate Jalna dry port

Jalna, Feb 21 (PTI) Nagpur-based Vikas Coal and Minerals Pvt. Ltd has secured the mandate to operate the Jalna Dry Port for 15 years, following the National Highway Authority accepting its bid, a senior NHAI official said.

Inaugurated in March 2024, the facility spreads across nearly 400 acres of land on the outskirts of Jalna city and is being developed to function as a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP).

The dry port is strategically located near the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor as well as along major national transportation routes.

"Out of the six bids received by the NHAI, the tender of Vikas Coal and Minerals Pvt. Ltd has been accepted. With this approval, the company will operate the dry port (inland container depot) for the next 15 years,” said an NHAI Official.

Vikas Coal and Mineral will pay an annual amount of Rs 1.5 crore to the Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) entity based on turnover, he said.

"Administrative approval and bank guarantee formalities are expected to be completed within a month," he said, adding that the facility is expected to be functional in a month.

The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and JNPA had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of MMLP in September 2022.

The Jalna Dry Port is a part of the development of 35 MMLPs under Bharatmala Pariyojana with an objective to centralise freight consolidation and slash logistical cost from 14 per cent to less than 10 per cent of GDP on par with International Standards.

The project was approved in 2014. However, actual cargo movement had not commenced due to operational delays and repeated tender processes. The project was later transferred to the NHAI from JNPA, which floated fresh tenders.

"Initially, 400 acres of land were acquired and secured with a compound wall. Although the project faced delays, renewed follow-ups helped accelerate progress. Key infrastructure, including customs clearance for imports and exports, has already been approved,” said the official.

He said essential facilities have been developed on 64 acres, and a dedicated railway line has been laid from Dinegaon to the dry port. A cargo terminal is ready for operations.

Last May, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) granted customs port status to the Jalna Dry Port for import and export operations, enabling it to handle imports, exports and other customs-related processing activities.

Former Union minister Raosaheb Danve said that the project will finally begin operations.

He noted that industrialists from Jalna had emphasised the need for a dedicated import-export facility to benefit industries and farmers from the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. PTI COR IAS NSK