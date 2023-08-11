Vikas Ecotech bags fresh orders worth Rs 50 crore

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Recycling player Vikas Ecotech Ltd (VEL) on Friday announced bagging a Rs 50-crore order for supply of multiple materials including flame retardant aluminum trihydrate.

The city-based company is engaged in the business of specialty polymers for applications in sectors like electrical, infrastructure, packaging, and automotive, among others.

The company is also expanding its business portfolio by manufacturing steel pipes and MDPE (medium-density polyethene) pipes.

In a statement, the company said it has "garnered orders grossing to more than 1,000 tonnes for the niche grades of thermoplastic elastomers, rubber, vulcanizates, organotin heat stabilizers and flame retardant aluminum trihydrate (ATH) compounds." The value of the order is over Rs 500 million (Rs 50 crore), with delivery schedules ranging through August-September 2023, VEL said.

"VEL's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has led to these accomplishments, positioning it as a preferred partner in the material solutions landscape," a company spokesperson said. PTI ABI HVA