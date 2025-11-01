Vikram Singh takes charge as Kolkata airport director

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) Vikram Singh took charge as the director of the Kolkata airport on Saturday, a statement said.

Singh replaced PR Beuria, who superannuated from the post, it said.

As director of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Singh aims to enhance passenger facilitation, safety standards and operational efficiency, while focusing on innovation, sustainability and stakeholder engagement to support the Airports Authority of India's vision of excellence in aviation infrastructure and services, it added.

He has three decades of experience in airport operations and management, having held key positions at major airports, including Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, the statement said.

He has a bachelor's degree in science from Delhi University and an MBA from BIT Mesra in Ranchi. PTI AMR SOM