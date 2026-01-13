Vikram Solar appoints Biresh Ranjan Das as Senior HR vice president

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Vikram Solar on Tuesday announced the appointment of Biresh Ranjan Das as its Senior Vice President – Human Resources.

In this role, he will lead the company's people and culture agenda, working closely with the management to build organisational capability aligned with Vikram Solar's growth plans and expanding global footprint, a statement said.

Biresh will oversee workforce strategy, organisation design, productivity initiatives, and leadership development.

With over 23 years of experience across manufacturing, telecom, hospitality, infrastructure, and global shared services, he brings a practical perspective on scaling organisations and aligning people strategy with business priorities in complex, multi-location environments.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said, "We are delighted to welcome Biresh as Senior Vice President – Human Resources. His experience in strengthening people systems and leadership capability will be important as we continue to build an organisation that can sustain growth, innovation, and operational excellence over the long term".

Vikram Solar is a solar module manufacturer, specialising in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL