Vikram Solar bags 148.9 MW order from Sunsure Energy

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Solar solutions provider Vikram Solar on Thursday said it has secured an order of 148.9 MW high-efficiency solar modules from Sunsure Energy.

The modules, rated at 595 Wp, will be deployed across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, a company statement said.

Under this contract, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced M10R N-Type TOPCon modules to Sunsure.

"India recently crossing the 125 GW renewable energy capacity mark is a powerful reminder of the momentum we’ve built on our clean energy journey. We are moving swiftly and decisively toward our national goals, and collaboration with Sunsure Energy play a vital role in sustaining that progress," Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said.

This order from Sunsure Energy adds to a series of significant wins for the company this year, including 200 MW from AB Energia, 336 MW from L&T Construction, and 326 MW from Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited, among others, according to the statement.

"Partnering with Vikram Solar for our upcoming projects in our key markets - Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, reflects our commitment to integrating world-class technology with efficient execution," Manish Mehta, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer at Sunsure Energy, said.

Vikram Solar Ltd is a leading Indian solar module manufacturer, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries.