Vikram Solar bags 250 MW solar module supply order from Bondada Group

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Vikram Solar on Monday said it has secured a 250 MW solar Module supply order from Bondada Group for a project in Maharashtra.

However, the company didn't disclose the value of the order in its statement. Vikram Solar, a leading Indian solar PV module manufacturer,said it has secured a significant order to supply 250 MW of high-efficiency solar modules from the Bondada Group, according to the statement.

The modules will be deployed for a project in Maharashtra, and the delivery is scheduled to begin in FY 2025-26.

As part of the agreement, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced N-Type modules, renowned for superior performance and energy output.

This order further cements Vikram Solar’s position as a top-tier manufacturer listed in India’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).

The project is expected to contribute meaningfully to Maharashtra’s renewable energy capacity, reduce carbon emissions, and support the state’s sustainability goals.

It also aligns with Vikram Solar’s ongoing commitment to supporting India’s broader renewable energy targets through technological innovation and expanded manufacturing capabilities.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director of Vikram Solar, said, "Every project we deliver is a reflection of the trust our partners place in our technology, performance, and commitment to excellence." Bondada Raghavendra Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Bondada Group, said, "With over 3 GW of projects currently in hand, and more opportunities emerging through trusted partnerships like this, we are confident of delivering purpose-led infrastructure with speed, innovation, and execution excellence." Headquartered in Kolkata, Vikram Solar is one of the largest PV module manufacturers in India with a cumulative production capacity of 4.5 GW in fiscal 2025. PTI KKS 1.0.0 DR DR