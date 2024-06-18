Business

Vikram Solar bags 393.9 MWp module order from NLC India for Gujarat solar project

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar

New Delhi: Solar energy solutions provider Vikram Solar on Tuesday said it bagged an order to supply 393.9 MWp solar modules for NLC India's solar project in Gujarat.

According to a statement, Vikram Solar will supply 393.9 MWp module to NLC India Limited at GSECL's Solar Park (Stage 2) in Khavda, Gujarat.

This order brings Vikram Solar's total PV module supply contract to the Khavda Solar Park to over 1 GW, the company said.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said in the statement, "This purchase order not only signifies NLC's deep trust in our expertise but also affirms our steadfast commitment to excellence."

