Vikram Solar expands module capacity by 1 GW to 4.5 GW

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Vikram Solar on Thursday said it has increased module manufacturing capacity by 1 gigawatt (GW) to 4.5 GW at Falta in West Bengal.

The manufacturing lines at the Oragadam facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, have also been upgraded to allow the facility to manufacture more efficient technology modules, including TOPCON and HJT (Heterojunction Technology), the company said in a statement.

"Vikram Solar has successfully increased its manufacturing capacity with a 1 GW expansion at its Falta facility in West Bengal. These strategic initiatives are all set to boost Vikram Solar's annual nameplate production capacity to 4.5 GW, marking a significant step forward in the company's growth trajectory within the renewable energy sector," it said.

The company's Managing Director Gyanesh Chaudhary said that both projects leverage advanced manufacturing techniques to enhance efficiency and ensure adherence to international quality and sustainability standards.

These initiatives will enable the company to supply high-quality manufacturing panels, further fulfilling the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Kolkata-based Vikram Solar Ltd is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specialising in efficient photovoltaic module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries.