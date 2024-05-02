Vikram Solar gets 250 MW module supply order from Gujarat Industries Power Company

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Vikram Solar on Thursday announced securing a 250 MW solar module supply order from Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GIPCL).

It has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from GIPCL, Vikram Solar said in a statement.

The modules will be supplied under the the government's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), it added.

The company will manufacture, test and deliver high-efficiency, bifacial solar modules in the range of 540Wp (watt peak) and 570Wp.

The modules will be installed at a renewable energy park near village Khavda, Gujarat, it said.

Vikram Solar did not disclose any financial details of the project.