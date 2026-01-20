Vikram Solar net profit jumps 5-fold to Rs 98 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit jumped five-fold to Rs 98 crore in the December quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Consolidated net profit stood at Rs 19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, a company statement said.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,106 crore in the latest third quarter from Rs 1,026 crore in the same period a year ago, it said, adding that the company's order book stood at 10.6 GW as on December 31, 2025.

The company has 84 per cent domestic and 16 per cent export orders.

Solar module sales in the quarter rose to 796 MW compared to 590 MW in the same period a year ago, registering a growth of 35 per cent.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said that during this quarter, the company delivered a resilient and disciplined performance, anchored by strong execution volumes and continued improvements in operating efficiency.

During the quarter, the company commenced operations at the 5 GW Vallam manufacturing facility, which is ramping up as planned, and strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality, large-scale solutions to both domestic and global customers, he added.

Its Gangaikondan cell and module projects continue to progress in line with its roadmap, reinforcing the company's focus on backward integration, cost competitiveness, and long-term resilience of the value chain. These initiatives are central to building a scalable, future-ready manufacturing platform, he added.

Vikram Solar Limited has a presence across 39 countries. PTI KKS HVA