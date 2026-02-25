Vikram Solar secures 378.75 MW module order from INGEL

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Vikram Solar on Wednesday said it has secured a supply order of 378.75 MW solar modules from Indian Oil NTPC Green Energy.

Indian Oil NTPC Green Energy Private Ltd (INGEL) is a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and NTPC Green Energy Ltd.

According to a company statement, Vikram Solar, a prominent Indian solar PV module manufacturer, has secured an order to supply 378.75 MW of high-efficiency modules for a major project tendered by NTPC Green Energy Limited (INGEL), the renewable energy arm of NTPC Ltd.

The modules will be deployed near Nakhatrana in the Kutch district of Gujarat as part of the 600 MW solar project by Indian Oil NTPC Green Energy Private Limited (INGEL), a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and NTPC Green Energy Ltd.

The project further reinforces the company's presence in one of India’s most strategically important renewable energy regions.

Under the scope of the order, the company will supply its advanced N-TOPCon modules, engineered to deliver enhanced performance, reliability, and energy yield in utility-scale installations.

Delivery is expected to commence in FY26.

Gujarat continues to play a pivotal role in India’s renewable energy expansion, supported by favourable policies, robust infrastructure, and large-scale capacity additions.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said: "This order marks an important milestone for Vikram Solar as we commence our first engagement with INGEL on a large-scale, strategically significant project in Gujarat. It reinforces our ability to deliver high-performance N-TOPCon technology for complex utility-scale deployments, backed by execution certainty and manufacturing strength." Vikram Solar Limited is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries.