Vikram Solar to supply 152 MW modules to NTPC project in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Renewable energy solutions provider Vikram Solar has bagged an order to supply 152 MW solar modules for a project of NTPC at Nokh in Rajasthan.

Advertisment

The contract signed falls under the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR), according to a statement on Monday.

Vikram Solar has signed a pact with NTPC for supply of 152 MW of high-efficiency Crystalline Bifacial Solar PV Modules at Nokh, Rajasthan, it said.

The company will be responsible for manufacturing and supply high efficiency MonoPERC modules to NTPC's solar park at Nokh.

The Kolkata-headquartered company is one of the largest PV module manufacturers with a cumulative production capacity of 3.5 GW. PTI KKS SHW