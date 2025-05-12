Vikram Solar to supply 326 MW solar modules for Gujarat's renewable energy park project

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Vikram Solar has secured a "significant" order from Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPL) to supply 326.625 MW of solar modules.

The high-efficiency solar modules will be supplied for the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat.

The latest order brings Vikram Solar's total contribution to renewable energy to approximately 577 MW, the company said.

The modules are scheduled for delivery in FY26.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director of Vikram Solar, stated: "This order reinforces the strong and enduring relationship between Vikram Solar and GIPCL. The Khavda project symbolises a collective push toward energy security and sustainability. With this order, we are contributing to one of the most important renewable energy projects in India." Kolkata-based Vikram Solar specialises in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing and has presence across 39 countries.