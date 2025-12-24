Vikran Engineering bags Rs 2,000 cr solar projects order in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Vikran Engineering on Wednesday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 2,000 crore to develop 600 MW solar projects across Maharashtra. The order secured from Onix Renewables will be executed over a period of 12 months on turnkey EPC basis, Vikran Engineering said in a statement.

The work order covers end-to-end activities including design, engineering, procurement, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the solar projects totalling 600 MW AC (alternate current) across multiple locations in Maharashtra.

The scope of work also includes the supply of key components such as solar PV modules and inverters.

The total value of the order is Rs 2,035.26 crore. Vikran Engineering Ltd is a diversified EPC player in the power transmission & distribution space. PTI ABI ABI DR DR