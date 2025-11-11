Vikran Engineering Q2 profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 9 cr, revenue rises to Rs 179 cr

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Vikran Engineering Ltd has reported a more than 4 times jump in its net profit to Rs 9.14 crore on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 2.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to Rs 179.28 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal against Rs 160.36 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Vikran Engineering Limited is a diversified EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) firm. It gets work orders across various sectors, including power transmission and distribution, water infrastructure, and Railway Electrification.

Its consolidated order book now exceeds Rs 4,000 crore.

Vikran has completed 45 projects across 14 states with clients, including NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, state utilities, and public health departments. PTI MJH MJH SHW