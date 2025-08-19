Vikran Engineering's Rs 772 cr IPO to open on Aug 26

New Delhi: Infrastructure EPC company Vikran Engineering is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 26 to mobilise Rs 772 crore through the issue.

The company has set a price band of Rs 92 to Rs 97 per share for its maiden public issue, which will conclude on August 29, according to its public announcement.

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 721 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 51 crore by promoter.

The Mumbai-based company intends to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 541 crore for funding working capital requirements and rest for general corporate purposes.

Vikran Engineering is one of the fast-growing Indian Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) companies and provides end-to-end services from conceptualisation, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning on a turnkey basis.

As of June 30, 2025, the company completed 45 projects across 14 states with a total executed contract value of Rs 1,920 crore. The company has 44 ongoing projects across 16 states, aggregating orders worth Rs 5,120 crore, of which order book is Rs 2,442 crore.

On the financial front, Vikran Engineering's revenue from operations increased 16.53 per cent to Rs 916 crore in fiscal 2025 from Rs 786 crore in the previous financial year and profit after tax rose 4 per cent to Rs 78 crore in fiscal 2025 from Rs 75 crore in fiscal 2024.

Pantomath Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services are the book-running lead managers, while Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.