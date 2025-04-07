VIL expands 5G services to cricket stadiums across 11 cities

New Delhi: After the recent launch of its 5G services in Mumbai, Vodafone Idea on Monday said it has now expanded these services to major cricket stadiums across 11 cities.

Cricket fans will be able to experience Vodafone Idea's 5G in stadiums in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Visakhapatnam, a release by the telecom operator said.

"Vi customers with 5G-enabled handsets can experience unlimited Vi 5G at these stadiums, by simply switching on 5G usage in their mobile settings," it said, listing out Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai); Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi); Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru); Dr Y.S.R ACA-VDCA Stadium (Vizag); and Eden Gardens (Kolkata).

Other sites include Ekana Stadium (Lucknow); M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai); Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium Mullanpur (Chandigarh); Namo Stadium (Ahmedabad); Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Hyderabad); and Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur).

To ensure high-speed connectivity to the lakhs of spectators flocking stadiums for live action, the network infrastructure has been strengthened, it said.

"For a seamless 5G experience in high footfalls venues like stadiums, Vi has deployed additional 5G network sites and strengthened its network with technologies like BTS and Massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output)," it added.