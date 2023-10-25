VIL sets up lab for IoT device interoperability testing, certification; teams up with C-DOT

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has set up an IoT Lab, essentially a facility for device testing and certification as per standards, in collaboration with Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

The IoT (Internet of Things) lab not only validates network performance as per device, but also helps certify solution interoperability, the company said in a release.

"...Vodafone Idea (Vi) in partnership with C-DOT is offering a first-of-its-kind IoT Lab with the common vision of promoting standardisation and interoperability in the IoT ecosystem," the release said.

Since its formation in December 2022, more than 50 devices across industries like automobile, utility, BFSI and logistic have been tested.

As per a report by industry body NASSCOM, India's Internet of Things (IoT) market is projected to reach USD 15 billion by 2025.

However, the industry faces operational challenges such as device network compatibility and remote device configuration. There are also ecosystem challenges such as fragmented ecosystem preventing businesses to scale.

"Addressing this concern, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has mandated oneM2M as the National IoT Standards for Interoperability of IoT devices," it said.

According to the release, the 'Lab-as-a-Service' initiative from Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea, is equipped to test 175-plus scenarios that include network and functional testing, field testing, application testing, compatibility testing, oneM2M standard testing among others. It can also test 30-plus diverse use cases across industries, including connected car.

The lab has the capability to test a wide spectrum of ecosystem components ranging from device, modules, SIMs, application, and firmware, among others. PTI MBI SHW