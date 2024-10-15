VillageNama organises conference in Delhi to celebrate 'Mahila Kisan Diwas'

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) VillageNama, a think tank focussed on rural development, on Tuesday celebrated 'Mahila Kisan Diwas' by organising a seminar in the national capital to honour the contribution of women farmers and discuss challenges faced by them.

VillageNama said in a statement that it organised a round-table on 'Rural Women Farmers and Agri Workers' by bringing together experts, economists, academicians, and women farmers on one platform.

While the UN has designated October 15th as International Rural Women's Day, in India, it is observed as Women Farmers' Day or Mahila Kisan Diwas.

On this occasion, VillageNama organised a conference to recognise roles of women farmers and explore inclusive pathways for their empowerment.

"By carefully listening to women farmers and understanding the obstacles they face, the conference aspired to reshape the agricultural narrative -- one that fully acknowledged their essential contributions to agriculture and food security," the statement said.

The conference sought to advocate for equal and fair wages, and access to information, markets, land, and credit.

Alok Sinha, former CMD of state-owned FCI, and Rashmi Sinha are co-founders of VillageNama.