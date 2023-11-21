Vinay M Tonse appointed SBI Managing Director

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Vinay M Tonse has been appointed as the managing director of the State Bank of India (SBI), according to an order by the personnel ministry said.

Tonse was working as the deputy managing director (DMD) at SBI.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Tonse's appointment as the MD at SBI up to the date of his superannuation, i.e., November 30, 2025, it said.

The country's largest lender has four managing directors and one chairman.

FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, had in September recommended him for the post.

The post had fallen vacant after the appointment of Swaminathan Janakiraman as deputy governor of the RBI. PTI AKV AKV MNK MNK