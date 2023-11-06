Vinayaka Mission’s Law School proudly hosted the 1st Lecture of the Center for Justice through Technology's (CJT)

Hon’ble Chief Justice Dr. S. Muralidhar, former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court gives the lecture on Digitization of Courts – Experiences from the Bench Hon’ble Chief Justice Dr. S. Muralidhar, former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court and Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Delhi High Court gives the lecture on Digitization of Courts – Experiences from the Bench Chennai, November 6, 2023 - Vinayaka Mission’s Law School proudly hosted the 1st lecture of the Center for Justice through Technology (CJT) by Hon’ble Chief Justice Dr. S. Muralidhar, former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court and Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Delhi High Court. The lecture, centered on "Digitization of Courts – Experiences from the Bench," took place on Saturday at Chennai. The event saw a distinguished audience of legal luminaries including sitting judges of Madras High Court, senior advocates, students, and technology enthusiasts eager to explore the convergence of law and technology.

Justice Dr. S. Muralidhar's insightful keynote address provided a comprehensive overview of the transformative journey towards the digitalization of courts. He delved into the establishment of regional judicial academies, digitization of records, and the widespread implementation of video-conferencing facilities. The distinguished speaker shared his wealth of experiences and perspectives, emphasizing the impact of technology on the accessibility and efficiency of the legal system. The discourse explored crucial aspects of the digitalization process, shedding light on challenges, successes, and the evolving landscape of access to justice in the digital age.

Born on August 8, 1961, Dr. Justice Muralidhar earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Vivekananda College, Chennai, and subsequently completed his Law Degree from the University of Madras. A luminary in the legal field, his legacy as a lawyer and academic is illustrious. Recognized for his exceptional qualities and legal acumen, the Honorable Supreme Court recently designated him as a senior advocate of the Court. His book, "Law, Poverty, and Legal Aid: Access to Criminal Justice," stands as a seminal contribution to the subject.

Vinayaka Mission’s Law School, a constituent institution of the Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation (Deemed to be University), is dedicated to imparting legal education and skills relevant to the evolving needs of the local, national, and global community. VMLS is mentored by OP Jindal Global University and Jindal Global Law School, through a mentoring committee comprising of legal practitioners and academics.

The Center for Justice through Technology, situated at the Payanoor Campus, Mahabalipuram, serves as an incubator of ideas and social justice innovation. Aligned with the larger vision of VMRF, the center explores the dynamic intersection of law and technology, aiming to elevate the accessibility, transparency, and efficiency of the legal system through innovative technology integration. It serves as a collaborative hub for students, legal professionals, and technology enthusiasts to contribute to the evolution of legal practices.

Following the success of the inaugural lecture, the Center for Justice through Technology announced plans to organize a series of lectures on various crucial topics at the intersection of law and technology. These initiatives align with the center's commitment to advancing justice through technology, focusing on addressing contemporary challenges and shaping the future of legal practices.

The 1st CJT Lecture by Justice Dr. S. Muralidhar not only laid the foundation for insightful discussions on the digitalization of courts but also underscored the significance of collaboration between legal and technological domains. Vinayaka Mission’s Law School Chennai remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a dynamic environment for learning, innovation, and the evolution of legal practices through the Center for Justice through Technology.

