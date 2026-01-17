VinFast aims to launch 3 models, double sales outlets this year

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast India is planning to introduce three new models and double its sales infrastructure in the country this year, company CEO Tapan Ghosh said on Saturday.

The new products are designed around real usage patterns and premiumness, not just specifications on paper, and aim to deliver strong value for price-conscious Indian consumers, he stated.

"We will begin with launching seven-seater MPV. This is a premium yet practical electric MPV developed with both family and commercial use in mind," Ghosh said.

It reflects how the company sees EV adoption evolving in India, not only as a personal choice, but also as a shared and fleet-based solution, he added.

"Beyond that, additional models will follow, each addressing different segments and needs. Our focus remains on safety, reliability, and long-term value, the fundamentals that sustain brands over time, rather than chasing trends," Ghosh said.

The company started local production in Tamil Nadu last year and has introduced VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs in the country so far.

Ghosh said the the company established 35 showrooms across major cities by 2025-end.

"In 2026, our goal is to expand that footprint to 75 showrooms nationwide. We are currently present in mainly Metro, Tier 1 & Tier 2 citities. Going forward we will increase our network deeper to Tier 3 & Tier 4 cities and also increase our showroom footprint in the existing big volume cities," Ghosh said.

The company will also work with its partners in Vingroup's green mobility ecosystem to bring charging infrastructure and all-electric ride-hailing solutions to India, so that EVs are not just owned, but actively used and seen every day, he added.

This is important not just for VinFast customers, but for the broader EV market, Ghosh said.

"When people see EVs being used confidently at scale, hesitation reduces. And those everyday users often become the strongest ambassadors," he added. PTI MSS TRB