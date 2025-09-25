VinFast Auto India partners Central Bank of India for retail car finance

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker VinFast Auto India on Thursday said it has partnered with Central Bank of India to provide retail car financing through its exclusive dealer network.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purpose with an aim to offer a seamless suite of credit solutions, VinFast Auto India said in a statement.

By leveraging Central Bank of India's vast network of 4,552 branches and over 21,000 touchpoints nationwide, VinFast aims to extend its reach into urban centres and emerging markets, it added.

Commenting on the partnership, VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said it will make VinFast vehicles more accessible to customers across urban and rural markets.

"This partnership will not only offer convenient and competitive financing solutions, but also extend the brand's presence to a broader audience, enabling a seamless and holistic EV ownership journey," he added.

As VinFast launches its VF 6 and VF 7 models, this agreement highlights the company's ongoing efforts to establish a strong and customer-focused footprint in India, the statement said.

Central Bank of India Executive Director Vivek Wahi said as India marches towards net-zero emission vision, clean energy and innovative finance will be one of the driving forces towards the goal.

"Our alliance with VinFast reinforces our commitment to an environmentally-friendly clean energy initiative leading to expansion of eco-friendly electric cars," he said, adding that the bank is expanding fast in cleaner energy initiatives with an overall green portfolio of Rs 4,200 crore as of June 2025.

He further said, "As of August 2025, we have mobilised over Rs 295 crore under our Green Deposit segment and plan to extend Rs 1,600 crore in green finance during 2025-26." PTI RKL TRB