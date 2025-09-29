VinFast Auto India partners with State Bank of India

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) VinFast Auto India on Monday said it has joined hands with State Bank of India for inventory financing for its dealer network.

The collaboration enables VinFast to leverage SBI's extensive pan-India branch network and digital platforms to reach customers across both urban and emerging markets, the company said in a statement.

VinFast recently launched its premium VF 6 and VF 7 models in India.

"This partnership with SBI marks a crucial step in strengthening our dealer network and empowering them with seamless access to credit solutions," VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said. PTI MSS MSS SHW