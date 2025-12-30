VinFast-backed V-GREEN ties up with HPCL for EV charging facilities

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) VinFast-backed charging infrastructure firm V-GREEN on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to set up electric vehicle charging facilities at HPCL fuel stations across different markets.

The agreement holds strategic significance as India accelerates its transition toward green transportation, the company said.

The state-owned HPCL's existing 24,400 retail outlet network, along with 5,300 EV charging stations under HP e-Charge brand, provides a strong platform for the accelerated EV charging infrastructure deployment and seamless nationwide expansion, it said.

V-GREEN said it will leverage HPCL's fuel station network to develop Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, enhancing EV users' experience, accelerating the electrification of transportation in India, and establishing a solid foundation for the long-term development of VinFast and HP e-Charge brands in this market.

Set up by Vietnamese multinational automotive company VinFast founder Pham Nhat Vuong, V-GREEN Global Charging Station Development Company, is aimed at investing in and developing charging infrastructure systems to support VinFast's rapid global expansion, with India as one of its key markets.

In Vietnam, V-GREEN operates over 150,000 charging ports nationwide and continues to partner with multiple collaborators to expand its network, according to the company.

The cooperation with HPCL represents the next step in the collective efforts of V-GREEN, VinFast and their partners in India to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem encompassing manufacturing, charging infrastructure, after-sales services, and battery recycling, it said. PTI IAS DR DR