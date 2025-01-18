VinFast, BYD showcase new offerings as EVs continue to hog limelight at Auto Expo

New Delhi: Electric vehicles continued to be the main draw on the second day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with the likes of Vietnam's VinFast and China's BYD showcasing their offerings in the passenger vehicles segment while Vayve Mobility launched a solar-powered electric minicar EVA.

In the commercial vehicles category, JBM Electric Vehicles launched four new electric buses, including Luxury Coach Galaxy, while EKA Mobility unveiled an electric truck and a six-seater public transport vehicle with an aim to expand its product portfolio.

The second day also saw South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Company and India's TVS Motor Company announce their plans to explore partnership in developing last-mile mobility solutions for India.

VinFast Auto, while unveiling its two electric SUVs, VF 7 and VF 6, at the Auto Expo, held as part of Bharat Mobility GLobal Expo 2025, said the two models will hit the Indian market later this year to mark its foray into the country.

The company, which is investing USD 500 million to set up its manufacturing plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, expects completion of the facility in the second half of 2025 after which it will launch the products.

It is also in talks with the government for its investment in India to be considered for incentives under the new EV policy and is looking to export EVs produced in India to the Middle East and African markets.

"We hope that it (Tuticorin plant) will be completed by the end of H1 or H2 beginning of 2025, then we can launch our cars," VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said here in an interaction.

He said the company is seeking "to position ourselves as a premium car maker" targeting "the high end of the middle class".

"At VinFast, we are thrilled by the immense potential of the Indian market," he said. With India already being the third largest automobile market, Chau said, "We see immense potential and opportunity here." China's EV major BYD introduced its SEALION 7 eSUV while also announcing the commencement of bookings for the vehicle. The company also SEALION 6, and BYD Super Plug-in Hybrid EV and the Yangwang U8.

"We are excited to lead the charge in transforming the industry with products that not only inspire but also contribute meaningfully to a greener future. In line with this, we are set to expand our dealership network to 40 within January and grow our network even further through 2025," BYD India Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business Rajeev Chauhan said.

In the commercial vehicles segment, JBM Electric Vehicles launched four new electric buses, including Luxury Coach Galaxy. It also launched an Intercity Bus Xpress, low Floor Electric Medical Mobile Unit e-MediLife, and a 9-metre electric Tarmac Coach e-SkyLife, enhancing its play in green mobility.

JBM Group Vice Chairman Nishant Arya said the company will continue to provide Technology-based solutions for green mobility.

"We are consistently investing 3 to 4 per cent of the top line of the bus business on the R&D," he said while unveiling the models.

The company is already shipping its electric buses to Europe, the Middle East and Africa and is in the sector for a longer play, Arya added.

EKA Mobility also unveiled an electric truck and a six-seater public transport vehicle here with an aim to expand its product portfolio.

"Our latest range of electric buses, trucks, and SCVs reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective, and eco-friendly solutions for businesses and public transportation," EKA Mobility Founder and Chairman, Sudhir Mehta said.

In another development, Hyundai Motor Company and TVS Motor Company announced plans to explore partnership in the area of last-mile mobility solutions for India.

While no binding agreements have been executed, Hyundai Motor is exploring the potential to offer design, engineering, and technology, while TVS Motor will explore manufacturing and marketing of the vehicle's convenience, sustainability,y and adaptability as part of India's dynamic transportation landscape.

"Collaborating with TVS Motor, we aim to locally produce the three-wheeler while exploring global opportunities for the four-wheeler, blending intuitive functionality with the spirit of a rapidly innovating India," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design.

EV maker Vayve Mobility on Saturday launched its solar-powered electric vehicle minicar EVA. The company is looking to start commercial production from mid-next year, Vayve Mobility COO Vilas Deshpande said.

Numeros Motors, a Bengaluru-based firm launched its e-scooter Diplos Max, priced at Rs 1.09 lakh and JSW MG Motor India unveiled its SUV offering Majestor.

Godawari Electric Motors launched two electric scooters and one passenger auto, each designed to address specific market needs.

Besides, Omega Seiki unveiled M1KA 1.0 electric truck priced at Rs 6.99 lakh.

The company also showcased the upcoming M1KA 3.0 model and the upgraded 2025 Stream City, a next- generation electric passenger vehicle.

Buyers can pre-book the M1KA 1.0 at Rs 49,999 and the deliveries will commence from April 2025.