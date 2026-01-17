Vinitaly India Roadshow kicks off with 31 Italian wineries

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The 2nd edition of the Vinitaly India Roadshow kicked off here with the participation of over 30 Italian wineries at the Taj Palace, aiming to develop interest in Italian wine business in India.

Organised by Veronafiere in collaboration with Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the roadshow's Delhi leg aimed to facilitate engagement with more than 200 importers, distributors and hospitality industry professionals, while also selecting and recruiting operators and buyers to be invited to the upcoming Vinitaly in Verona from April 12-15. “India is currently at the centre of attention among European partners in view of the long-awaited free trade agreement. Initiatives such as this are essential to building solid relationships, transferring value, and positioning Italian wine in a structured and long-lasting way. In a still-young market,” Adolfo Rebughini, general manager Veronafiere, said in a statement.

"Our commitment goes beyond commercial promotion and aims to develop a culture of Italian wine through training, education and long-term initiatives, including the promotion of wine tourism through Vinitaly Tourism, as a tool to connect territories, businesses and new international audiences," he added.

According to from the Uiv-Vinitaly Wine Observatory, with imports valued at USD 30.5 million, "the Indian market remains marginal compared to global wine trade values".

"According to IWSR estimates, the total value of wine consumption in India stands at just over USD 415 million, expected to exceed USD 520 million by 2028, with a value CAGR of +3% from 2019 onwards," it read.

The roadshow featured an ITA collective of eight companies, a delegation of nine companies from the Valpolicella Wine Protection Consortium, and 13 companies participating directly.

The programme included B2B meetings, tastings for buyers, and two thematic masterclasses by Sonal C Holland: the first dedicated to the breadth of Italian wine production – from Prosecco to indigenous grape varieties, focusing on the fundamentals of terroir expression – and the second exploring Italy’s great red wine regions, between regional identity and stylistic evolution.

The roadshow now moves to Goa on January 18, with a walk-around tasting hosted at the Taj Cidade de Goa. PTI MAH MAH MAH