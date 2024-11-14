Vinsys IT Services posts Rs 10.95 cr profit in H1

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Vinsys IT Services India, an IT and software services and training company, on Thursday reported a profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 10.95 crore during the first half of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total consolidated revenue of the firm increased 16.3 per cent to Rs 92.11 crore during the April-September period of 2024-25 (H1), up from Rs 79.23 crore a year ago.

Overseas business accounted for nearly 38 per cent of the company's total turnover in H1, Vinsys said in a stock exchange filing.

Its EBITDA surged 53.04 per cent to Rs 15.35 crore in H1, from Rs 10.03 crore a year ago.

"H1FY25 witnessed multiple challenges, including muted demand, especially in India, and rising talent costs across markets. However, being able to invest in our capabilities, geographies and facilities timely, we at Vinsys have laid a strong foundation to weather such uncertainties," Vinsys Chairman and MD Vikrant Patil said.

Its board also approved the company's dividend payout policy -- earmarking provisions of up to 15 per cent towards dividend for shareholders going forward.

Due to stable cash flows and robust business pipeline, Vinsys has is among few SME listed companies in India to firm up a dedicated dividend payout policy, the Pune-headquartered firm said.

The company's operations extend across India, Gulf countries, and the US. PTI PRS TRB