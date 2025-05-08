Vintage Coffee reports over 3-fold jump in Q4 net profit

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Vintage Coffee and Beverages Ltd on Thursday reported a more than threefold jump in net profit to Rs 15.46 crore for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 on strong sales.

Net profit stood at Rs 4.30 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

Total revenue rose sharply to Rs 105.14 crore during the quarter ending March 2025 from Rs 42.39 crore in the year-ago.

For the 2024-25 fiscal, the net profit rose more than threefold to Rs 40.15 crore from Rs 11.98 crore in the previous year.

Vintage Coffee and Beverages Chairman and Managing Director Balakrishna Tati said the company has achieved "record revenues and profitability" during FY25. "This performance reflects the solid execution of our growth strategy, expansion of manufacturing capacity, and increasing acceptance of our brand in domestic and international markets," he added. PTI LUX LUX MR