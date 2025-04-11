VIP Clothing partners with Zepto to expand digital presence

New Delhi: Innerwear manufacturer VIP Clothing Ltd on Friday said it has partnered with Zepto to make its products available on the quick-commerce platform as part of its strategy to strengthen digital presence.

The company's brands such as Frenchie, Feelings, and VIP will now be available on Zepto with swift doorstep delivery, VIP Clothing said.

"This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of making high-quality innerwear easily accessible - whenever and wherever our customers need it. As we expand into quick commerce, we look forward to reaching more consumers and providing them with the efficiency and convenience they need for their everyday purchases," VIP Clothing Chairman & Managing Director Sunil J Pathare said.

After the launch of its collection on Swiggy Instamart, the partnership with Zepto is another step forward in solidifying the company's digital strategy, VIP Clothing said.

"With VIP's premium innerwear now available on Zepto, we are confident that users will enjoy the ease of shopping for their favourite products with just a few clicks," Zepto Chief Business Officer Devendra Meel said.

The availability of VIP Clothing products on the Zepto platform will span multiple cities across the country, including major markets such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai.