Vipin Kumar takes over as AAI Chairman

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Vipin Kumar on Monday took charge as the Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Prior to taking over as AAI Chairman, Kumar, a 1996 batch officer from the Bihar cadre, was an Additional Secretary in the Department of School Education & Literacy at the Union Ministry of Education, according to a release.

Among other roles, Kumar had served as District Magistrate in Bihar and as Chairman of Bihar Bridge Construction Corporation.

Recently, AAI's Full Time Chairman Sanjeev Kumar became the Defence Production Secretary, and AAI Member M Suresh was serving as the Acting Chairman.

A mini ratna company, AAI manages a total of 137 airports, as per its website.