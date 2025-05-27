Vipul Organics aims to start production from Sayakha plant in Gujarat this fiscal

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Vipul Organics on Tuesday said the construction work at its greenfield facility at Sayakha, in Gujarat is progressing at a rapid pace and the company aims to commence production from this plant in third quarter of this fiscal.

The facility has already received environmental clearance, building plan approval, and commitment approvals for resource availability including input water and CEPT support, from the respective regulatory bodies, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Looking at the speed of the progress at the Sayakha Plant, Vipul Organics is optimistic about commencing the Phase 1 production of pigment powder during Q3 of FY 2025-26," according to the company.

The construction work is progressing at a rapid pace. The civil work for the plant building is currently 60 per cent complete, with a target to finish the entire civil construction for Phase 1 around August 2025.

Construction of the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) has also commenced and is expected to be completed, along with the necessary infrastructure, around October 2025, it added. PTI LUX DRR