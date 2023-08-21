Vipul Organics enters into into paper segment

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Specialty chemicals maker Vipul Organics on Monday said it has entered into the paper segment with products like colorants, dispersions and dyes.

“With so much excitement in the category, it was obvious that we had to seriously look at the paper business. We were gratified by client response and are already working with the leading players in the segment," Chairman and Managing Director Vipul P Shah said in a statement.

The company is in the process of setting up a lab which will be fully functional shortly, he said.

Vipul Organics has already launched products under two categories in the segment. One range of pigment dispersions is developed exclusively for the paper application, the other one is of 'direct dyes' for paper coating application.

The company was operating in two segments -- pigments and dyes -- so far. It has three manufacturing units across Maharasthra.