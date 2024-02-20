Vipul Organics gets green nod for expansion of Ambernath facility in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Specialty chemicals maker Vipul Organics on Tuesday said it has received a green clearance for expansion of its Ambernath facility in Maharashtra.

The green nod has been received for the expansion of synthetic organic pigments and dyestuffs as well as pigment dispersion, naphthols, fast salts, and vat dyes at the Ambernath facility, it said in a statement.

According to Vipul Organics, the production capacity will be increased from the existing 10 tonne per month to 508 tonne per month.

"With the expansion, the facility will become the single largest pigment producer in the country," the company's Managing Director Vipul P Shah said.

In the first phase the company intends to expand its capacity to 250 tonne per month and the cost will be borne through a mix of internal accruals and external borrowings, it said.

The company has already raised Rs 5 crore from the promoters through the issue of warrants for this purpose, it added. PTI LUX DR