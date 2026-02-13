Vipul Organics Q3 profit at Rs 1.85 cr

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Vipul Organics on Friday posted 28 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1.85 crore for December quarter 2025-26 on higher income.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 1.44 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 46.37 crore during October-December FY26 from Rs 41.53 crore a year ago. Expenses remained higher at Rs 43.85 crore as against Rs 39.70 crore.

"We have seen an improvement in our topline in this quarter. With our capex almost done, we expect the benefits to kick in from the coming quarters," Managing Director Vipul Shah said.

The company is also geared up for taking advantage of artificial intelligence for improved operational performance and predictive analysis of product demand, he added.