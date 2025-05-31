Vipul Organics Q4 PAT declines 45.83 pc

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Speciality chemicals company Vipul Organics has reported a 45.83 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 78 lakh during the March quarter.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 1.44 crore during the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, Vipul Organics said in a late regulatory filing on Friday night.

Its revenue grew 5.87 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 43.97 crore compared to Rs 41.53 crore a year ago.

"The first phase of our greenfield Sayakha facility in Gujarat is expected to go online in the third quarter of 2025-26, which should help us increase our topline," Vipul Organics Managing Director Vipul P Shah said.

The company, a key player in the pigments and dyes segment, has two manufacturing units in Maharashtra and is developing a greenfield facility in Gujarat.