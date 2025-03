New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Specialty chemicals maker Vipul Organics on Wednesday announced plans to raise up to Rs 20.41 crore via rights issue.

Shares will be allotted in the ratio of 1:3. The rights issue price has been fixed at Rs 46 per share, according to a regulatory filing.

The record date for the rights issue has been fixed on March 10 and will open on March 21, it added.