Virgin Atlantic flight carrying over 250 passengers stranded in Turkey lands in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) After being stranded for more than 40 hours at a Turkey airport, over 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers, including Indians, landed at the Mumbai airport late in the evening on Friday.

The passengers were stuck at the Diyarbakir Airport in Turkey after their Mumbai-bound aircraft from London was diverted to the airport on Wednesday.

Sources said the flight landed at around 9 pm at the Mumbai airport.

"With all necessary technical approvals now secured, the plane departed Diyarbakır Airport at 13:00 local time on Friday 4th April, operating as flight VS1358. Customers are now en route to Mumbai, with an expected arrival at approximately 20:49 local time," the spokesperson said in a statement earlier in the day.

Over 250 passengers were stuck at the airport. An A350-1000 aircraft was operating the flight that has over 300 seats, according to sources.

"We're sorry that Virgin Atlantic flight VS358 from London Heathrow to Mumbai on 2nd April was disrupted following an urgent medical diversion to Diyarbakır Airport in Turkey.

"Due to the nature of the landing, the aircraft required extensive technical inspection before the aircraft was cleared to operate. The safety and security of our customers and crew remains our highest priority, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and prolonged delay," the spokesperson said in the statement on Friday.

A passenger, who was among those stranded at the airport, told PTI on Thursday that all passengers were sitting on the floor, and there were no blankets available.

Also, there was no vegetarian food available, the passenger said on condition of anonymity.

The spokesperson also said the passengers were provided with overnight hotel accommodation on Thursday evening.