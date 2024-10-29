Virgin Atlantic starts 2nd daily flight on London-Mumbai route

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) British premier airline Virgin Atlantic said on Tuesday it has started its second daily direct service from London Heathrow to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from October 27.

The new service is operated by Virgin Atlantic’s Airbus A350-1000 aircraft in three cabin class configuration—upper, premium, and economy, Virgin Atlantic said.

With this launch, which is Virgin Atlantic‘s fifth daily flight, the airline has doubled the capacity on the London-Mumbai route to cater to the increasing demand for premium travel between these two major cities, it said.

These five flights include two daily services each from Delhi and Mumbai and one from Bangalore.

“India presents a tremendous opportunity for us, thanks to its dynamic and rapidly growing economy. Mumbai is an essential market for Virgin Atlantic, and we've witnessed significant demand for premium travel experiences on this route,” said Shivani Singh Deo, Country Manager at Virgin Atlantic.

Next year marks 25 years of Virgin Atlantic’s operations in India, and the launch of the second daily flight from London Heathrow to Mumbai showcases its dedication to delivering exceptional service and connectivity for the airline’s valued customers in India, she added.

India has emerged as Virgin Atlantic's largest growth market outside of the United States, highlighting the importance of the region to the airline’s global strategy, the airline said, adding that in 2025, Virgin Atlantic plans to operate close to 1-million seats in India. PTI IAS MR MR