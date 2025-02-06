Virtusa appoints India-origin Nitesh Banga as CEO

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) US-based IT company Virtusa Corporation has appointed Indian-origin Nitesh Banga as President and CEO with effect from February 3, the company said on Thursday.

Banga succeeds Santosh Thomas, who is stepping down to pursue outside opportunities, the company said.

Virtusa chair of the board Rajeev Mehta acknowledged that Thomas, who joined the company in 2021 and spearheaded Virtusa expansion and global presence.

"I look forward to working together with Nitesh as we continue innovating and optimising our business to drive transformational results for us and our clients in an AI-everywhere world. With his deep expertise, Nitesh is well suited to guide the company forward during this AI powered technology revolution," Mehta said. Banga joins Virtusa from GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, where he served as President and CEO.

"Virtusa occupies a distinctive and advantageous position to assist brands in transforming and differentiating their businesses through technology. I am excited to work with our team to evolve our business and double down on the deep domain depth and engineering DNA that has defined Virtusa," Banga said.

An IT BHU Alumni, Banga has earlier worked with Infosys in several international markets for more than a decade. Thereafter he joined GlobalLogic where he spent over seven years before moving to Virtusa.